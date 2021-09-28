Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police, on Tuesday, in their crackdown against illegal weapons, liquor and drugs rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered 230 grams charras, nine liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held Hamza Ashfaq and Asghar Mehmood on recovery of 230 grams charras.

Sadiqabad police in another raid recovered a 30 bore pistol from the possession of Waqar Khan and 37 bullets of 30 bore pistol from the possession of Arshad Hameed.

Pirwadhai police held Kamran for having five liters liquor while Race Course police recovered four liters liquor from the possession of Waqas Ahmed.

Saddar Baroni police netted Shah Zaman for possessing a 30 bore pistol.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway. Division Superintendents of Police appreciated police teams and directed to continue operations against lawbreakers.