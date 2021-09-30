Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The police in their crackdown against lawbreakers rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered 940 grams charras, a liquor bottle and four 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that Saddar Baroni police held Waqas Ahmed for having 640 grams charras.

Gunjmandi police rounded up Naik Muhammad with 300 grams charras while Race Course police netted Hamad Tariq and recovered a liquor bottle from his possession.

Naseerabad, Saddar Wah, Saddar Baroni and Rawat police arrested Nayarullah Din, Zubair Tariq, Fayyaz and Muhammad Irshad and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Division Superintendents of Police appreciated police teams and directed to continue operations against lawbreakers.