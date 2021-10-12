UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Seven For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, on Tuesday, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven persons besides recovering six pistols 30 bore, a 9mm pistol and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police held Muhammad Arbaz, Muhammad Siyab and Tariq Mehmood for having three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Saddar Wah police arrested Ahsan for possessing a 30 bore pistol while Jatli police rounded up Muhammad Rashid on recovery of a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Saddar Baroni police arrested Aminullah with a 30 bore pistol while Kotli Sattian police netted Muhammad Rashid for having a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Rawalpindi Kotli All From

Recent Stories

Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments o ..

Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments of coup

5 minutes ago
 When global warming stops, seas will still rise

When global warming stops, seas will still rise

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Region Orders Mandatory Vaccination for Ser ..

Moscow Region Orders Mandatory Vaccination for Service Sector Workers

5 minutes ago
 Govt focusing on girls' education: Aamir Dogar

Govt focusing on girls' education: Aamir Dogar

5 minutes ago
 PLA border troops maintain high alert, prepared fo ..

PLA border troops maintain high alert, prepared for upcoming confrontations: Glo ..

6 minutes ago
 ICT allow mosques to hold Mahaafil-i-Milad without ..

ICT allow mosques to hold Mahaafil-i-Milad without obtaining NOC

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.