Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, on Tuesday, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven persons besides recovering six pistols 30 bore, a 9mm pistol and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police held Muhammad Arbaz, Muhammad Siyab and Tariq Mehmood for having three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Saddar Wah police arrested Ahsan for possessing a 30 bore pistol while Jatli police rounded up Muhammad Rashid on recovery of a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Saddar Baroni police arrested Aminullah with a 30 bore pistol while Kotli Sattian police netted Muhammad Rashid for having a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers.