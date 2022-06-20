Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held Sifatullah and Tariq on recovery of two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Gujar Khan police rounded up an accused namely Kamran for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition. Jatli police arrested Khurram Shehzad with a 30 bore pistol and bullets.

Dhamial police also nabbed two, Ghulam Ali and Tayyab Munir for possessing two 30 bore pistols and rounds while Kalar Syedan police nabbed Abdul Aziz for having a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.