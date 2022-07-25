UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Seven For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police netted three accused namely Muhammad Ali, Asad and Baidar for having three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Gujar Khan police arrested Subhan Aslam for possessing a 30 bore and ammunition.

Dhamial police also recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from Imran Shehzad.

Rawat police nabbed Zahid Mehmood for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Chontra police recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from Arslan Ishtiaq.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations were under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali All From Airport

Recent Stories

Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity ..

Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity Campaign for realme 9 4G

1 minute ago
 CS orders action against owners of transport used ..

CS orders action against owners of transport used in smuggling

33 seconds ago
 Faisal Sabzwari, visits Railway Colony, Burns Road ..

Faisal Sabzwari, visits Railway Colony, Burns Road reviews drainage measures

35 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 233 points, closing ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 233 points, closing at 39,844 points

36 seconds ago
 PFMA KP demands flour supply through dealers; expr ..

PFMA KP demands flour supply through dealers; expresses concern over supply thro ..

38 seconds ago
 Task force formed to provide high potential vegeta ..

Task force formed to provide high potential vegetable seeds to farmers

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.