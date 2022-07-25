Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police netted three accused namely Muhammad Ali, Asad and Baidar for having three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Gujar Khan police arrested Subhan Aslam for possessing a 30 bore and ammunition.

Dhamial police also recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from Imran Shehzad.

Rawat police nabbed Zahid Mehmood for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Chontra police recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from Arslan Ishtiaq.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations were under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.