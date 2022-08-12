UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Seven For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons and drugs

According to a police spokesman, Rawat, Kalar Syedan and Patriata police held four accused namely Rizwan, Nasir, Bilal and Azmat for possessing illegal weapons and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

In other raids, Sadiqabad and R.A.Bazar police netted Adil Ishtiaq, Hassan Shehzad and Naeem for having 550 grams charras.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigations were under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

