Police Arrest Seven For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police held Umar Fayyaz and Muhammad Ehtesham and recovered two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Bani, Civil Lines, Rawat and New Town police arrested Gulraiz, Sharif, Irfan, Rehman Yousaf and Muhammad Hussain for having four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

