Police Arrest Seven For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari Monday conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, City, Pirwadhai, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Rawat and Chontra police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Faisal Rashid, Qudratullah, Arbaaz Elahi, Faisal, Anwar Shah, Mohsin, and Azhar Mehmood on recovery of six 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigations were under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

