UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Seven For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :District police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai, New Town, Sadiqabad, Race Course, Dhamial and Kalar Syedan police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested seven accused on recovery of seven 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

The SSP said strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

More Stories From Pakistan

