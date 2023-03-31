Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, Taxila, Saddar Baroni and Dhamial police rounded up seven namely Rasool, Nazakat, Akbar, Abdul Haleem, Amjad, Sajid and Rizwan and recovered six 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.