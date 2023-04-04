Close
Police Arrest Seven For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, Gujar Khan and Saddar Baroni police rounded up Zaib, Zubair, Waqas, Ilyas, Jahangir, Qismat and Murslain and recovered five 30-bore pistols, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.

He said that strict action, in accordance with the law, was being taken against the lawbreakers and the operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

