Police Arrest Seven For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan conducted raids in different areas and arrested seven accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral, R.A.

Bazar, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Rawat and Kalar Syedan police rounded up seven namely Haroon, Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Shan Mehmood, Atif, Murad and Tahir and recovered six 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

