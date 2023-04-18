Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused of possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral, Naseerabad, R.A.

Bazar, Airport, Saddar Wah, Kalar Syedan, and Dhamial police rounded up seven accused namely Azhar allegedly involved in aerial firing, Khursheed, Irfan, Ismail, Akbar Ali, Numan ul Haq, and Arslan for possessing six pistols 30 bores and ammunition.

The SSP said that strict action by the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.