UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Seven For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, Taxila, Rawat, and Chakri police in their operations against illegal weapons conducted raids and rounded up seven accused namely Moaz, Awais, Ali Imran, Air Amin, Rizwan, islam Feroz, and Zeeshan and recovered six pistols 30 bore, an MP-05 rifle, and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue till the end.

Related Topics

Firing Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Taxila From Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

2 hours ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

3 hours ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.