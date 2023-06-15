Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, Taxila, Rawat, and Chakri police in their operations against illegal weapons conducted raids and rounded up seven accused namely Moaz, Awais, Ali Imran, Air Amin, Rizwan, islam Feroz, and Zeeshan and recovered six pistols 30 bore, an MP-05 rifle, and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue till the end.