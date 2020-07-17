Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered weapons from their possession, said police spokesman.

He informed that City, Sadiqabad, Civil Line, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan, Jatli and Saddar Baroni Police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested seven persons namely Sharif Khan, Numan, Niaz, Zeeshan, Asif, Toqeer and Danish and recovered illegal weapons including a 32 bore revolver, two 9MM pistols and four 30 bore revolvers from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis on directions from the CPO without any discrimination.

He said, the police would continue their operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders and they would be sent behind bars.