Police Arrest Seven Gamblers; Recover Rs 18,700 Stake Money

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 18,700 stake money, nine mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and arrested seven gamblers namely Zaheer, Naseer, Ismail, Usman, Saveed, Aqil Mir and Yousaf, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 18,700, nine mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawalpindi Faisal Saleem said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

