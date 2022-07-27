UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Seven Gamblers; Recover Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Rawalpindi district Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 17,200 stake money, seven mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Wednesday, said a police spokesman

He informed that Naseerabad police conducted a raid and arrested seven gamblers namely Akram, Javed, Haq Nawaz, Abdul Rasheed, Nadeem, Ramzan and Dilawar.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation was underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Rana Abdul Wahab said "Gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession."

