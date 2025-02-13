Open Menu

Police Arrest Seven Kite Sellers With 1100 Kites, String Rolls

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Police arrest seven kite sellers with 1100 kites, string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police while conducting raids in different areas managed to arrest seven kite sellers and recovered 1100 kites and kite flying string rolls.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani had directed the police officers to launch operations against kite flyers and kite suppliers.

He informed in a joint operation conducted by CIA and Bani Police, an accused Nabil allegedly involved in supplying kites to the flyers was arrested with over 700 kites and string rolls.

The accused had created a Facebook page, ‘Balli Kites’ through which he used to sell kites and kite flying string rolls. The accused is also a record holder in a kite flying case.

The spokesman said that the accused involved in illegal activities like kite flying, kite selling and aerial firing would be dealt with iron hands.

In other raids, police arrested six accused and recovered over 400 kites with 35 string rolls.

Saddar Baroni Police recovered 70 kites and 20 strings from an accused Ali Rehman while 50 kites and 15 string rolls were recovered from the possession of a kite seller Saddam.

Race Course and Sadiqabad Police arrested Abdul Quddus, Umair, Sajid and Musa on recovery of 315 kites.

He said, kite flying has been declared a non-bailable offence and the accused will be punished with imprisonment of 3 to 7 years. The citizens should fulfill their social and legal responsibility and play a role in preventing kite flying and aerial firing, he added.

