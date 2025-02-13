Police Arrest Seven Kite Sellers With 1100 Kites, String Rolls
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police while conducting raids in different areas managed to arrest seven kite sellers and recovered 1100 kites and kite flying string rolls.
According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani had directed the police officers to launch operations against kite flyers and kite suppliers.
He informed in a joint operation conducted by CIA and Bani Police, an accused Nabil allegedly involved in supplying kites to the flyers was arrested with over 700 kites and string rolls.
The accused had created a Facebook page, ‘Balli Kites’ through which he used to sell kites and kite flying string rolls. The accused is also a record holder in a kite flying case.
The spokesman said that the accused involved in illegal activities like kite flying, kite selling and aerial firing would be dealt with iron hands.
In other raids, police arrested six accused and recovered over 400 kites with 35 string rolls.
Saddar Baroni Police recovered 70 kites and 20 strings from an accused Ali Rehman while 50 kites and 15 string rolls were recovered from the possession of a kite seller Saddam.
Race Course and Sadiqabad Police arrested Abdul Quddus, Umair, Sajid and Musa on recovery of 315 kites.
He said, kite flying has been declared a non-bailable offence and the accused will be punished with imprisonment of 3 to 7 years. The citizens should fulfill their social and legal responsibility and play a role in preventing kite flying and aerial firing, he added.
Recent Stories
Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high
UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW
Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan
Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS
March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025
Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation
UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa
International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project
Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Japanese Ambassador, CM Sindh discuss bilateral issues, investment opportunities3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 40-kg unhygienic sohan halwa,items3 minutes ago
-
Punjab tightens grip on beggar mafia, declares non-bailable offense3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews DHQ Hospital expansion plan, services improvement3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven kite sellers with 1100 kites, string rolls3 minutes ago
-
Two lady smugglers held, over eight kg hashish recovered3 minutes ago
-
Commerce College conducts entrance Test of BS programs13 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Sargodha region official held for taking bribe23 minutes ago
-
CTO orders strict action against encroachments33 minutes ago
-
Four held for possessing illegal weapons33 minutes ago
-
Delivery of quick medical cover at emergency, DHQ teaching hospital equipped with latest filter clin ..43 minutes ago
-
CTD discards explosive material1 hour ago