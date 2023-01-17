Police arrest seven kite sellers with 700 kites

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Police arrested seven kite sellers and confiscated 700 kites and 30 kite flying string rolls from their possession in the jurisdiction of Dhamial, Waris Khan, R.A.Bazaar, and Morgah police stations here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, police arrested seven kite sellers namely Sajid, Shan, Tamoor, Asif, Jaffar, Zulfiqar and Shahbaz and recovered 600 kites and 30 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.