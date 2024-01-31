Police arrest seven kite sellers with 750 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest seven kite sellers on recovery of 750 kites and seven kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed, Taxila police arrested four kite sellers namely Abdul Raheem, Haroon, Atif and Basit and recovered 570 kites and string rolls.

Race Course police conducted a raid and netted Huzaifa and Asad on recovery of 30 kites and string rolls while Naseerabad police netted Shahzaib with 150 kites and string rolls.

The spokesman said that the Divisional Superintendents of Police had directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind bars.