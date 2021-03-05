Police arrest seven more for aerial firing

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Friday continued raids to net those involved in aerial firing, kite flying ban violation and managed to arrest seven more for aerial firing.

According to a police spokesman, Banni police arrested an accused namely Hamid Sohail who was allegedly involved in aerial firing while celebrating win of Anjuman-e-Tajrran election and Khurram Shahzad who was engaged in aerial firing on Basant.

Sadiqabad police rounded up Zafar Iqbal who was involved in aerial firing during Basant after a video he posted on social media of the act went viral.

Race Course police also held three, Huzafa Jameel, Muhammad Hashar and Muhammad Jabran who were also engaged in aerial firing on Basant while New Town police nabbed Usman Sheikh on charges of aerial firing.

Police also recovered weapons from their possession and registered separate cases against all the accused.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal said, kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.

No one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling, he added.

He said that ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented adding police were making all out efforts to net the violators.

He informed that Rawalpindi police had launched an operation to impose the ban and rounded up a large number of kite sellers and flyers.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and all out efforts were being made to control the kite flying, he added.