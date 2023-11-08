Open Menu

Police Arrest Seven Outlaws

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Police arrest seven outlaws

On the directives of SSP Sanghar Captain ® Sadam Hussain Khasheli, a crackdown against narcotics and anti-social elements was continued in the district

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) On the directives of SSP Sanghar Captain ® Sadam Hussain Khasheli, a crackdown against narcotics and anti-social elements was continued in the district.

In this connection, SHO Tando Adam Imtiaz Ali Khuhwar, during a snap check and blockade, arrested two suspects, Deedar Ali Mangrio and Shahid Ali, who recovered 2.2 kg of marijuana from their possession.

SHO Shahdadpur Dildar Hussain Solangi, during a snap check and blockade, arrested a suspect, recovered a pistol without a license, and registered a case under the Arms Act. The police team also recovered two snatched motorcycles and returned them to their owners.

While SHO Shahpur Chakar Raja Naveed Sarfraz arrested a drug peddler, Wasim Umrani, and recovered 950 packets of gutka , SHO Sanghar Sanaullah Panhwer held a suspect involved in electricity theft.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Sanghar Tando Adam Shahdadpur Shahpur Deedar Imtiaz Ali From

Recent Stories

PRA unearths Rs 9 billion tax evasion in Eighteen ..

PRA unearths Rs 9 billion tax evasion in Eighteen Housing Scheme

24 minutes ago
 KP Apex commitee decides to continue action agains ..

KP Apex commitee decides to continue action against illegal spectrum

24 minutes ago
 Measures being taken to develop agri sector on mod ..

Measures being taken to develop agri sector on modern lines: Deputy Governor SBP

24 minutes ago
 French, FAO delegation visits UAF

French, FAO delegation visits UAF

24 minutes ago
 PPP believe in religious harmony:Nisar Khuhro

PPP believe in religious harmony:Nisar Khuhro

30 minutes ago
 US, European stocks up as traders weigh earnings, ..

US, European stocks up as traders weigh earnings, rates outlook

40 minutes ago
SBP announces closure of banks on Nov 10 in Smog h ..

SBP announces closure of banks on Nov 10 in Smog hit areas of Punjab

40 minutes ago
 KP PSC announces dates of ability tests

KP PSC announces dates of ability tests

30 minutes ago
 AI to entirely change global scenario: FCCI Presid ..

AI to entirely change global scenario: FCCI President

30 minutes ago
 Six new Covid cases across country reported

Six new Covid cases across country reported

31 minutes ago
 Human resource sending back hefty remittances: Dr ..

Human resource sending back hefty remittances: Dr Sajjad Arshad

31 minutes ago
 Bangladesh garment worker shot dead in new wage pr ..

Bangladesh garment worker shot dead in new wage protests

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan