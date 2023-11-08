Police arrest seven outlaws

On the directives of SSP Sanghar Captain ® Sadam Hussain Khasheli, a crackdown against narcotics and anti-social elements was continued in the district

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) On the directives of SSP Sanghar Captain ® Sadam Hussain Khasheli, a crackdown against narcotics and anti-social elements was continued in the district.

In this connection, SHO Tando Adam Imtiaz Ali Khuhwar, during a snap check and blockade, arrested two suspects, Deedar Ali Mangrio and Shahid Ali, who recovered 2.2 kg of marijuana from their possession.

SHO Shahdadpur Dildar Hussain Solangi, during a snap check and blockade, arrested a suspect, recovered a pistol without a license, and registered a case under the Arms Act. The police team also recovered two snatched motorcycles and returned them to their owners.

While SHO Shahpur Chakar Raja Naveed Sarfraz arrested a drug peddler, Wasim Umrani, and recovered 950 packets of gutka , SHO Sanghar Sanaullah Panhwer held a suspect involved in electricity theft.