Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:52 PM

Police arrest seven outlaws, recover five stolen bikes

Islamabad police have arrested seven outlaws including a bike lifter and recovered five stolen bikes, hashish, and weapons from their possession on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested seven outlaws including a bike lifter and recovered five stolen bikes, hashish, and weapons from their possession on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in bike lifting incidents.

Following his orders, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations), Waqar-Ud-Din Syed, directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city, a police spokesman said.

Superintendent of Police(SP) (Rural), Farooq Amjad Buttar constituted special teams under supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Qasim Niazi, with Rukhsar Mehdi, including Station House Officer Koral, Inspector Asjid Mehmood, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Afzal, along with others officials, which successfully nabbed accused involved in bike lifting.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Azeem, while police recovered five stolen motorbike from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in incidents of bike lifting in various area of the city.

Meanwhile, Aabpar police arrested accused, `Paris' and recovered 134 gram hashish from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused, 'Muhammad Ejaz' and recovered 420 gram hashish from him.

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) police team arrested accused, `Dilwar Abbas' and recovered a dagger from him.

Homicide unit police recovered one 223 bore gun from the possession of arrested accused, `Muhammad Hanif'.

Lohi bher police arrested accused, `Kashif' and recovered one 9mm pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, and DIG Operations, Waqar Ud Din Syed, have appreciated overall performance of police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these criminals.

