Police Arrest Seven Persons Involved In Hangu Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

Police arrest seven persons involved in Hangu incident

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Seven persons have been arrested allegedly involved in killing of six persons at Zargari area of Hangu said police on Sunday.

The police arrested the alleged accused Rab Nawaz from a hotel at Peshawar and six others in Zargari area along with kalashnikov and pistols.

The incident occurred at in Zargari area where armed men opened on a passenger van barring number C1297 when it was carrying passengers from Hangu to Shamsha Din Banda on Saturday.

Police said that Shah Momin group opened firing on van to kill Jan Akber group persons and as a result Habib Ullah son of Jan Akber and five others passengers including a woman were died.

The reason behind the incident was stated old enmity. The funeral prayers of the deceased were offered and buried at native graveyard while the other four injured were under treatment at nearby hospital.

