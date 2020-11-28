UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Seven Persons, Seize 18kg Hashish In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 04:57 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :District Police during its crackdown on drug sellers arrested seven persons and recovered 18 kilogram hashish from their possession, said police on Saturday.

On the directions of SSP Operation Mansoor Aman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of DSP Badh Ber Riaz Khalil and SHO Badh Ber Ijazullah.

The team, on a tip off, stopped a suspected car bearing number 8596 and seized 10 kilogram hashish and arrested driver Nasibullah resident of Yakatoot.

Similarly, the police carried out crackdown in the jurisdiction of Gulbahar and Faqir Abad police stations and arrested six persons besides recovering eight kilogram hashish from their possession.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

