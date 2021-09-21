UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Seven Proclaimed Offenders

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Police arrest seven Proclaimed Offenders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Police under their ongoing operations against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net seven, wanted in different cases including murder and fraud.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Shamraiz, wanted in a murder case while Cantt police arrested Sajid Mehmood, wanted in fraud and cheque dishonor case while Civil Line police rounded up Shahid Iqbal wanted in a fraud case.

In another case, Civil Line police netted Adeel, wanted in a murder attempt case. Morgah police held Anwar Warsi, wanted in a case registered in 2015.

Simiarly, Bani police apprehended Liaquat Amin against whom a case was registered in Bani Police Station and he was declared a PO.

City police also arrested a PO namely Tariq Mehmood wanted in an aerial firing case.

Divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs) appreciated police performance and directed to continue raids to new the lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Police Station Po Bani 2015

Recent Stories

UAE announces 322 new COVID-19 cases, 399 recoveri ..

UAE announces 322 new COVID-19 cases, 399 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

25 minutes ago
 EAD launches first ever &#039;Abu Dhabi Red List o ..

EAD launches first ever &#039;Abu Dhabi Red List of Wildlife Species&#039;

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED100 million for scientif ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED100 million for scientific research in American Univer ..

25 minutes ago
 Date to file annual income tax will not be extende ..

Date to file annual income tax will not be extended, warns FBR

26 minutes ago
 Thailand reports 10,919 new COVID-19 cases, 143 mo ..

Thailand reports 10,919 new COVID-19 cases, 143 more deaths

20 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices to respondents in ICA

IHC serves notices to respondents in ICA

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.