Police arrest seven Proclaimed Offenders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Police under their ongoing operations against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net seven, wanted in different cases including murder and fraud.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Shamraiz, wanted in a murder case while Cantt police arrested Sajid Mehmood, wanted in fraud and cheque dishonor case while Civil Line police rounded up Shahid Iqbal wanted in a fraud case.

In another case, Civil Line police netted Adeel, wanted in a murder attempt case. Morgah police held Anwar Warsi, wanted in a case registered in 2015.

Simiarly, Bani police apprehended Liaquat Amin against whom a case was registered in Bani Police Station and he was declared a PO.

City police also arrested a PO namely Tariq Mehmood wanted in an aerial firing case.

Divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs) appreciated police performance and directed to continue raids to new the lawbreakers.