Police arrest seven; recover liquor, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers on Friday arrested seven and recovered 1160 grams charras, five liters liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police held Abdullah Faisal for having 120 grams charras. Sadiqabad police rounded up Junaid Khursheed for carrying 120 grams charras.

Civil Line police arrested Muhammad Usman with 120 grams charras and Imran Muhammad Akhar for possessing 120 grams charras.

Similarly, Gujar Khan police netted Shahzad Ahmed and recovered 400 grams charras while Murree police arrested a female drug peddler namely Ayesha Bibi and seized 280 grams charras.

Naseerabad police nabbed Aliya Patras and recovered five liters liquor from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.