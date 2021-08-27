UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Seven; Recover Liquor, Drugs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Police arrest seven; recover liquor, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers on Friday arrested seven and recovered 1160 grams charras, five liters liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police held Abdullah Faisal for having 120 grams charras. Sadiqabad police rounded up Junaid Khursheed for carrying 120 grams charras.

Civil Line police arrested Muhammad Usman with 120 grams charras and Imran Muhammad Akhar for possessing 120 grams charras.

Similarly, Gujar Khan police netted Shahzad Ahmed and recovered 400 grams charras while Murree police arrested a female drug peddler namely Ayesha Bibi and seized 280 grams charras.

Naseerabad police nabbed Aliya Patras and recovered five liters liquor from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Murree Sadiqabad Gujar Khan All From

Recent Stories

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusiv ..

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusive growth: Shaukat Tarin

4 minutes ago
 US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

12 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

18 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

23 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

33 minutes ago
 65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.