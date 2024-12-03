Police Arrest Seven Renting Rules Violations In Search Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Tuesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of different police stations and arrested seven renting rules violators.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.
Police checked houses, shops, hotels, tenants and a large number of individuals during the search operations.
Police also arrested seven suspects namely Javed, Abeel Hussain, Rohullah, Ziaullah, Matiullah, Rasool Zaman and Saeed.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
