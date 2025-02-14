Open Menu

Police Arrest Seven Renting Rules Violations In Search Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Police arrest seven renting rules violations in search operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of different police stations and arrested seven renting rules violators.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and net the suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

Police arrested seven suspects namely Abdul Waheed, Fayyaz, Tariq, Zaheer, Ramazan, Mazhar and Daniyal.

He informed that the senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

Police checked houses, shops, hotels, tenants and a large number of individuals during the search operations.

He said that police were utilizing all available resources to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

21 minutes ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

27 minutes ago
 Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

36 minutes ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

42 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

51 minutes ago
 Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

1 hour ago
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

2 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

2 hours ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan