Police arrest seven renting rules violations in search operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of different police stations and arrested seven renting rules violators.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and net the suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

Police arrested seven suspects namely Abdul Waheed, Fayyaz, Tariq, Zaheer, Ramazan, Mazhar and Daniyal.

He informed that the senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

Police checked houses, shops, hotels, tenants and a large number of individuals during the search operations.

He said that police were utilizing all available resources to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.