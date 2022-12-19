Police arrest seven suspects in search operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Police arrested seven suspected criminals including one absconder during a search operation in Tall tehsil of Hangu district on Monday.

On the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO), Hangu Asif Bahadur, SHO Tall Police Station, Mujahid Hussain, DSP Abid Khan conducted an operation in various areas of Jhaj Maidan, Span Tall, and recovered weapons and drugs from arrested criminals including drug peddlers.

The police have shifted the arrested accused to the police station and registered cases against them under the arms and narcotics ordinance.

The DPO said that operations against anti-social elements would continue to purge society of criminals.