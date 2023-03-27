Police arrest seven suspects involved in various crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The District City Police Karachi on Monday arrested seven suspects involved in street crimes, motorcycle lifting, drug selling and gutka/mawa supply.

According to the police spokesman, the accused identified as Abdul Waheed, Syed Zaheer Ahmad Shah alias Badshah, Muhammad Akram Baloch, Zohaib, Bilal Ahmed, Waqas Ali alias Anu and Naushad were arrested from the limits of Baghdadi, Kharadar, Nabi Bakhsh and Eidgah police stations.

One pistol with rounds, two stolen mobile phones, one stolen motorcycle, crystal, liquor and 26 kg gutka/mawa were also recovered from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused in the respective police stations.

Police were ascertaining previous criminal records of the accused for further legal proceedings