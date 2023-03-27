UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Seven Suspects Involved In Various Crimes

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Police arrest seven suspects involved in various crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The District City Police Karachi on Monday arrested seven suspects involved in street crimes, motorcycle lifting, drug selling and gutka/mawa supply.

According to the police spokesman, the accused identified as Abdul Waheed, Syed Zaheer Ahmad Shah alias Badshah, Muhammad Akram Baloch, Zohaib, Bilal Ahmed, Waqas Ali alias Anu and Naushad were arrested from the limits of Baghdadi, Kharadar, Nabi Bakhsh and Eidgah police stations.

One pistol with rounds, two stolen mobile phones, one stolen motorcycle, crystal, liquor and 26 kg gutka/mawa were also recovered from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused in the respective police stations.

Police were ascertaining previous criminal records of the accused for further legal proceedings

Related Topics

Karachi Police Mobile Criminals From

Recent Stories

PTI Chief doesn't want elections but selection aga ..

PTI Chief doesn't want elections but selection again: Marriyum

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

2 hours ago
 England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.