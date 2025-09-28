Open Menu

Police Arrest Seven Suspects, Two POs In Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Police arrest seven suspects, two POs in search operation

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The district police here on Sunday launched search and strike operation in Doaba and Tall areas and arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) and seven suspects of different nature crimes.

On the directives of District Police Officer, Khan Zeb Mohmand, the Tall and Doaba police arrested seven suspects and recovered arms from their possessions.

The weapons recovered from the arrested persons in the operation include one Kalashnikov, two rifles, two repeaters, two pistols and hundreds of cartridges.

Cases were registered against the suspects and further investigation was underway.

APP/hsb/

