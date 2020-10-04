UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Several Criminals, Recovered Motorbike, Liquor, Mainpuri

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police on Sunday arrested several criminals and recovered stolen motorbike, liquor and banned mainpuri from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that SHO GOR police station Imtiaz Ali Thebo arrested a suspect Jani Majeedano involved in an alleged motorbike snatching in the limits of Bhitai Nagar police station.

He said the police recovered the stolen motorbike and a pistol from Majeedano's possession.

He was later booked in a separate FIR in the GOR police station as well.

In another action the Naseem Nagar police arrested a suspect Mashooq Ali and recovered 11 kilogram hashish from his possession.

The police said an accomplice of the suspect, later identified as Khuda Bux Brohi, escaped from the vehicle in which the suspects were transporting the narcotics.

The spokesman said that the Cantt police arrested 2 suspects Shahbaz Siddique and Nomi Pathan and recovered half a dozen bags filled with mainpuri.

According to him, the suspects were travelling in a sedan and were rounded up near the Gul Center chowk.

Related Topics

