QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Police arrested several drug addicts in an operation in City Nalah area of Quetta on Thursday.

SHO of Civil Line Police Station Mithah Khan told media that on special directive of Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochsitan, the Civil Line Police team conducted operation at City Nalah against heroines in order to eliminate curse of narcotics from the area.

He said that several drug addicts were apprehended in an exchange of firing by police team during operation and added that arrested drug addicts were being shifted to various hospitals for treatment.

The SHO said strict action were being taken against drug addicts in order to end business of drug for youth health, adding that no compromise would be made in this regard.

SP City Shaukat Janjhua, DSP Asif Ghafoor, SP Qauid Abad Nizamuddin, SHO Bijli Road Station and other officials took part in the operation, he added.

He said it was responsibility of public to cooperate with the police against drug dealers and addicts for elimination of such heinous business from the areas to save youth from curse of narcotics.