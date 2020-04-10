UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Several Mourners During Funeral Of Martyred Sajjad Nawaz Dar In IOK

Fri 10th April 2020

Police arrest several mourners during funeral of martyred Sajjad Nawaz Dar in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indian police arrested several mourners who participated in the funeral of the martyred youth, Sajjad Nawaz Dar, in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Friday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A police official told media men that dozens of people who were identified through visuals have been nabbed and are liable to face strict action.

He further said that more arrests were expected from Zaingeer area of the town in coming days.

Defying military siege and lockdown, thousands of people including women had participated in the funeral procession of the martyred Sajjad Nawaz Dar in Sadipora area of the town.

The mourners including youth and women had marched along with the body of the martyred, amid pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and pro-Imran Khan slogans.

Sajjad Nawaz Dar was laid to rest at Saidpora martyrs' graveyard.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipore and Kupwara districts.

More Stories From Pakistan

