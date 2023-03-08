Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged violation of Section 144 in Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the Punjab Home department has imposed Section 144 citing security reasons in the city on the day when Aurat March is also due to take place.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2023) The Police on Wednesday arrested several workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over alleged violation of Section 144 in the provincial capital.

The police took action against the workers in Zaman Park area where PTI Chief Imran Khan lives.

The development took place after the Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 and banned public rallies ahead of the PTI's election rally and Aurat March due today.

According to the notification, the Home Department said that number of rallies and protests were held therein on daily basis at different places of Lahore but they posed serious security threats, isrupted traffic and cause inconvenience to public at large.

It also claimed that there had also been record of terrorist activities in the rallies/protests wherein, a number of police officials and civilians embraced shahadat.

“Hence, in the context of the prevailing overall security situation in the wake of the recent wave of terrorism and latest threat alerts, it has been necessary to impose Section 144 of Cr.P.C, 1898 on holding of all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, jalsas, dharnas, protests and such like other activities across the district Lahore to avert any untoward incident,” read the notification.

The notification also said that it was essential to ensure security of the people and installations/buildings against any potential terrorist or untoward activity due to the prevailing security situation, in the larger interest of public safety, security, peace and tranquility.