Police arrest shopkeeper for selling hand sanitizes, masks over exorbitant rates

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Sukkur police on Tuesday arrested a shopkeeper for selling overpriced surgical masks in Sukkur, that has witnessed over 100 cases of coronavirus in the pilgrims that are quarantined at a centre in the city.

According to local police, a shopkeeper named Ibrahim was nabbed in the city for charging exorbitant rates for the masks that are deemed necessary to avoid person to person transmission of the coronavirus.

He was shifted to a police station for further probe into the matter as the authorities continue their action against hoarders and those charging an extra price for hand sanitizers and masks.

According to Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh that the district administration was directed to take strict action against people hoarding hand sanitisers or selling them at a higher rate. It is shameful how people are trying to profit out of this [coronavirus] crisis, he added.

