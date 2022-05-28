BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested an accused involved in murder of a shopkeeper over resentment of business competition.

According to details, Hafeezullah s/o Falak Sher Awan resident of 150/EB had gone with shopkeeper Noor Muhammad for purchasing buffalo and he stabbed him by cutting throat along with his father and brother over business related grudge.

The injured shopkeeper was shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital Burewala and later was referred to Nishtar hospital due to critical condition, where he died.

Sadar police have arrested the prime accused Hafeezullah on the application of Muhammad Majeed s/o deceased by registering case.

It is alleged that the deceased and accused have grocery shops in the village and there was business rivalry between them.