UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Shopkeeper's Alleged Killer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Police arrest shopkeeper's alleged killer

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested an accused involved in murder of a shopkeeper over resentment of business competition.

According to details, Hafeezullah s/o Falak Sher Awan resident of 150/EB had gone with shopkeeper Noor Muhammad for purchasing buffalo and he stabbed him by cutting throat along with his father and brother over business related grudge.

The injured shopkeeper was shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital Burewala and later was referred to Nishtar hospital due to critical condition, where he died.

Sadar police have arrested the prime accused Hafeezullah on the application of Muhammad Majeed s/o deceased by registering case.

It is alleged that the deceased and accused have grocery shops in the village and there was business rivalry between them.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Police Business Died Buffalo Burewala

Recent Stories

Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appo ..

Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appointment as new NAB chairman

31 minutes ago
 Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflatio ..

Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflation: Miftah

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobili ..

Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobilizing supporters

53 minutes ago
 Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest ..

Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest Fire hazard

2 hours ago
 Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadi ..

Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadium in collaboration with Zalmi ..

2 hours ago
 Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opt ..

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opted to bat first

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.