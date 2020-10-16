UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest SI For Misuse Of Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:49 PM

Police arrest SI for misuse of authority

A police official was arrested on the orders of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wasim Khan for proving guilty of misuse of authority in a murder case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A police official was arrested on the orders of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wasim Khan for proving guilty of misuse of authority in a murder case.

Sub Inspector Masood of Jehania Police was apprehended for changing the daily report in a murderer case wheherin he was invesitigating officer in case no 119/20.

The complainant Allah Ditta Zahid filed an application with RPO, Wasim Khan that the SI had made a change in daily report in the case.

On initial inquiry, the SI Masood could not answer RPO questions about it upon which the RPO assigned detailed inquiry to DPO Khanewal, Muhammad Ali Wasim.

The District Police Officer (DPO) termed SI guilty of misuse of authority.

The RPO got Mr Masood arrested and directed to proceed a case against him in Jehania Police Station, says a release issued here on Friday evening.

