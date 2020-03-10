Police arrest six absconders, 33 suspects in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday carried successful operations against anti-social elements in which six absconders were arrested, besides recovering weapons and narcotics.

According to details on the directives of District Police Officer, Yasir Afridi, the SHOs of Bakakhel police station, Saddar police station, Yasakhel police station, Domail police station and Kokaki police station carried out operations on hideouts of criminals and drug pushers in which six absconders wanted in murder cases, 33 suspects were arrested and shifted to concerned police stations for further interrogation and investigation.

The police also seized five AK-47 rifles, 10 guns,18 pistols, 510 grams Charas, 58 bottles of liquor and hundreds of cartridges.