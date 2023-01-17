Police arrest six accused of robbery, murder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Kurrum police here on Tuesday claimed to have arrested six suspects allegedly involved in robbery and murder cases

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) : District Kurrum police here on Tuesday claimed to have arrested six suspects allegedly involved in robbery and murder cases.

Addressing a press conference, DSP Headquarters Azmat Bangash informed that police received reports about robbery in Committee Colony, Upper Kurrum and killing of a man identified as Gulzar Hussain in Stadium Colony on January 13.

Acting on the reports, the police teams conducted investigations in scientific ways and identified the six suspects allegedly involved in both the cases. Police also recovered one Kalashnikov and looted gold ornaments including a necklace, three pairs of earrings, three bangles, and eight rings from the possessions of the arrested accused.

He said one of the arrested accused was involved in killing of Gulzar Hussain in Stadium Colony over a dispute, adding the police recovered the weapon used in the crime.