Police Arrest Six Accused, Recover Liquor, Mainpuri, Gutka

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 10:56 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Police in its continued drive against criminals on Tuesday arrested 6 accused including absconders.

According to a police spokesman. Station House officer (SHO) Pinyari police station Inspector Liaquat Ali along with staff during patrolling arrested two drug suppliers Kamran Qaimkhani and Hamza Malik and recovered 20 liters of illicit liquor.

In another drive, SHO Hussain abad police station while conducting crackdown in different areas arrested a drug supplier Majeed Solangi and recovered 10 liters of illicit liquor, while apprehended a mainpuri supplier Abbas alias Nabeel Yousufzai and recovered huge quantity of mainpuri from his possession.

Meanwhile, forte police acting on a tip-off arrested two absconders Ashfaque Ahmed Shaikh and Zahid Hussain Bengali.

Police have registered cases against drug suppliers under the law.

