Police arrest six car lifters, recover five vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The capital city police in a crackdown against car lifters have discerned two gangs and arrested six of their members, police informed on Wednesday.

The arrested car lifters belonged to inter-provincial car lifter gangs who used to lift vehicles from Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and other cities and after tempering the engine and chassis number sale it.

Among the arrested car lifter two belonged to Khyber district, one was from Nowshera and three belonged to Peshawar.

The arrested accused have confessed to involvement in several cases of car lifting, police said adding a total of five cars have been recovered from them. One of the recovered cars was stolen from Islamabad while one was lifted from a parking lot in Lahore.