Police Arrest Six Drug Dealers, Seized Large Quantities Of Drugs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered a significant amount of drugs during the operation.
According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held Nawaz and confiscated 1.6 kg of drugs from his possession. Similarly, Westridge police netted Faheem and recovered 1.3 kg of drugs from his custody.
In another case, Sadiqabad police arrested Umair and recovered 1.3 kg of drugs from his possession.
Rawat police also found 1.4 kg of drugs from Nauman Barkat.
Following the operation, R.A Bazaar police arrested Moinuddin and found 580 grams of charas from his possession, while the Race Course police recovered 520 grams of charas from Parvez.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani assured that legal action would be taken to ensure these suspects face justice.
"We are committed to fighting against drugs and protecting our society from this threat," he said.
He emphasized that the police will continue to take strict action against drug dealers to get rid of the city from menace.
