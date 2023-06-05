Police arrest six drug peddlers, bootleggers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up six accused on recovery of over two kg charras, 28 litres of liquor and other items, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Rattaamral police recovered 1350 grams of charras from the possession of Gohar while Civil Lines police netted Ahmed with 560 grams of charras. Morgah Cantt police held Atif for having 125 grams of charras.

Similarly, Pirwadhai and Sadiqabad police netted Shehryar, Ibraheem and Asif and recovered 28 litres of liquor from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.