UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Police arrest six drug peddlers, bootleggers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up six accused on recovery of over two kg charras, 28 litres of liquor and other items, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Rattaamral police recovered 1350 grams of charras from the possession of Gohar while Civil Lines police netted Ahmed with 560 grams of charras. Morgah Cantt police held Atif for having 125 grams of charras.

Similarly, Pirwadhai and Sadiqabad police netted Shehryar, Ibraheem and Asif and recovered 28 litres of liquor from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

President receives written message from President ..

President receives written message from President of Cyprus on bilateral ties

12 minutes ago
 UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research ..

UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research becomes first member of Intern ..

12 minutes ago
 Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with cr ..

Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with crew&#039;s safe return to Earth

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber registers 17.3% increase in members& ..

Dubai Chamber registers 17.3% increase in members&#039; export value, re-exports ..

12 minutes ago
 Alef Education receives &#039;Great Place to Work& ..

Alef Education receives &#039;Great Place to Work&#039; certification

27 minutes ago
 EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major ..

EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major recycling initiative

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.