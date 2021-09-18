Police arrest six drug peddlers; recover 1920 grams charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing operation against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up six besides recovering 1920 grams charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police arrested Sarwar Khan with 350 grams charras. R.A.

Bazaar police held Saroosh Kiani for having 200 grams charras. Taxila police netted Muhammad Nabi for possessing 240 grams charras. Saddar Baroni police held Muhammad Shahid and recovered 310 grams charras and Mudassir Mehmood with 320 grams charras.

Similarly, Kahuta police recovered 500 grams charras from the possession of Asif.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway.