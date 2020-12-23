Police arrest six drug peddlers, recover narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Peshawar police on Wednesday arrested six alleged drug peddlers after recovering nine kilogram hashish, 400gram ice-drug and 100 gram heroin from their custody.

On a tip off, SP Cantt. Waqar Ahmed directed the police team to conduct raid for arrest of drug seller.

A police party raided Sarband area and arrested alleged drug peddler Arshad, Ijaz, Zakir and Saleem. Police also recovered six kilogram hashish from their possessions.

Similarly, Chamkani police foiled a possible smuggling bids after recovering three kilogram hashish, 100 gram heroin and 400 gram ice-drug from secret cavities of a car at Motorway check-post. Police also arrested accused Ishtiaq Ali and Meer Zaman.

The cases have been registered in relevant police stations and investigation was underway.