Police Arrest Six Drug Peddlers, Recover Narcotics

Wed 23rd December 2020 | 08:53 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Peshawar police on Wednesday arrested six alleged drug peddlers after recovering nine kilogram hashish, 400gram ice-drug and 100 gram heroin from their custody.

On a tip off, SP Cantt. Waqar Ahmed directed the police team to conduct raid for arrest of drug seller.

A police party raided Sarband area and arrested alleged drug peddler Arshad, Ijaz, Zakir and Saleem. Police also recovered six kilogram hashish from their possessions.

Similarly, Chamkani police foiled a possible smuggling bids after recovering three kilogram hashish, 100 gram heroin and 400 gram ice-drug from secret cavities of a car at Motorway check-post. Police also arrested accused Ishtiaq Ali and Meer Zaman.

The cases have been registered in relevant police stations and investigation was underway.

