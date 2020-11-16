UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Six Drug Sellers, Recovered Six Kg Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:35 PM

District police arrested six drug sellers and recovered six kg hashish from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :District police arrested six drug sellers and recovered six kg hashish from their possession.

The crackdown was carried out on the directives of Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur to clean the city from drug peddlers.

The city police conducted raids in the jurisdictions of Sarband, Hayatabad, Phandu, Matini, Gulberg and Khazana police stations.

The arrested drug sellers were identified as Musharaf, Rizwan, Muhammad Umer, Muhammad Imran, Almas and Amin.

The police registered the case against them and further investigation is underway.

