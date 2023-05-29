UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Police arrest six for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested six accused for carrying illegal weapons and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that City, Sadiqabad, Race Course, Airport, and Kalar Syedan police in their ongoing operations held six accused, namely Atif, Ahmed Shah, Zeeshan, Usman, Usman Ali, and Ayaz for carrying illegal weapons and recovered four pistols of 30 bore, and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi From Race Airport

Recent Stories

LHC moved seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as ..

LHC moved seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-President

8 minutes ago
 UAE’s Falcon 40B Dominates Leaderboard: Ranks 1 ..

UAE’s Falcon 40B Dominates Leaderboard: Ranks 1 globally in latest Hugging Fac ..

9 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler meets with German Ambassador, Consul-Gen ..

UAQ Ruler meets with German Ambassador, Consul-General

54 minutes ago
 Aldar announces acquisition of Basatin

Aldar announces acquisition of Basatin

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegat ..

Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegation of mistreatment of women p ..

2 hours ago
 Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.