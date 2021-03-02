UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Six For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Liquor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested six for possessing illegal weapons and liquor and recovered four 30 bore pistols and 13 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai, New Town and Naseerabad police arrested four identified as Sanaullah, Imran Nasrullah, Qaiser Abbas and Mansh and recovered four 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Meanwhile, Civil Line and Rawat police rounded up Sajid Mir and Toseef Hussain for possessing five and eight liters liquor respectively.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, said the spokesman.

